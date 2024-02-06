'If not LS, contest for RS from Telangana': CM Revanth’s request to Sonia

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, on Monday called on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi to request her to contest for the Rajya Sabha from Telangana, in case she was not interested in contesting for the Lok Sabha.
The delegation also briefed Sonia about the resolution adopted by the Political Affairs Committee of the Telangana Congress requesting her to contest from the state.
It is learnt that the chief minister apprised the CPP chairperson regarding the schemes introduced by the Congress government such as free bus service for women and enhancement of Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme coverage to Rs 10 lakh. The CM also requested Sonia to attend the launch of other schemes — LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and up to 200 units of free electricity for households.
The Telangana Congress leaders hailing from Khammam — Vikramarka and Srinivasa Reddy — reportedly asked Sonia to contest from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.
Sonia Gandhi reportedly said that she would decide at an appropriate time. Earlier in the day, Revanth participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. After meeting Rahul and extending solidarity, the chief minister headed to Delhi.
PEC to meet today
Meanwhile, the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the number of applications received and later forward the same to the Election Screening Committee. After the PEC meeting, the aspirants and the senior Congress leaders are likely to embark on a journey to Delhi to lobby for the coveted tickets.
The Congress has received 306 applications for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies with the Khammam seat being in high demand.
The PEC recently resolved to entrust the decision of finalising the Lok Sabha candidates to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s Central Election Committee.
CM seeks NITI Aayog support
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday called on NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Suman Bery and requested him to ensure that pending grants of Rs 1,800 crore are released. The chief minister also requested him to support the state in getting World Bank funds for the Musi rejuvenation and riverfront development project. Revanth also requested his support in terms of finance for the reforms that his government is planning in supply of drinking water, health and education sectors.