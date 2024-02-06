'If not LS, contest for RS from Telangana': CM Revanth’s request to Sonia

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, on Monday called on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi to request her to contest for the Rajya Sabha from Telangana, in case she was not interested in contesting for the Lok Sabha.

The delegation also briefed Sonia about the resolution adopted by the Political Affairs Committee of the Telangana Congress requesting her to contest from the state.

It is learnt that the chief minister apprised the CPP chairperson regarding the schemes introduced by the Congress government such as free bus service for women and enhancement of Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme coverage to Rs 10 lakh. The CM also requested Sonia to attend the launch of other schemes — LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and up to 200 units of free electricity for households.

The Telangana Congress leaders hailing from Khammam — Vikramarka and Srinivasa Reddy — reportedly asked Sonia to contest from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Sonia Gandhi reportedly said that she would decide at an appropriate time. Earlier in the day, Revanth participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. After meeting Rahul and extending solidarity, the chief minister headed to Delhi.