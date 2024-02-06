Telangana: No-trust move against Yellandu civic body chairman fails; BRS cries foul

KHAMMAM: Yellandu Congress municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao on Monday got a new lease of life as the no-confidence motion moved against him by the BRS councillors failed due to lack of quorum.

Venkateswara Rao, who was in the BRS, joined the Congress ahead of the recent Assembly elections along with three councillors. As many as 19 BRS councillors served a notice to the district collector on January 11 for moving a no-confidence motion against Venkateswara Rao.

The officials convened a special meeting on Monday to facilitate the no-confidence motion. For the motion to be taken up 17 out of 24 councillors were needed but only 16 turned up.