Telangana: No-trust move against Yellandu civic body chairman fails; BRS cries foul

KHAMMAM: Yellandu Congress municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao on Monday got a new lease of life as the no-confidence motion moved against him by the BRS councillors failed due to lack of quorum.
Venkateswara Rao, who was in the BRS, joined the Congress ahead of the recent Assembly elections along with three councillors. As many as 19 BRS councillors served a notice to the district collector on January 11 for moving a no-confidence motion against Venkateswara Rao.
The officials convened a special meeting on Monday to facilitate the no-confidence motion. For the motion to be taken up 17 out of 24 councillors were needed but only 16 turned up.
One of the councillors went out from the meeting hall along with Congress MLA Koram Kanakaiah, leaving only 15 members and leading to lack of quorum.
After the officials declared that the no-confidence motion was defeated, former Yellandu MLA B Haripriya and other BRS leaders staged a dharna in front of the municipal office alleging that no protection was provided to the BRS members despite high court orders.
They also alleged that though the Congress MLA forcibly took away a BRS councillor from the meeting, they did not stop her. Haripriya accused the police of failing to ensure the safety of the councillors.
CPI party’s 23rd ward councillor K Ravinder and BRS’ 3rd ward councillor K Nagesgwara Rao were forcibly taken away by MLA K Kanakaiah and his followers from the premises of Yellandu Municipality, she alleged.
MLA forcibly took away a BRS councillor from the meeting, they did not stop her. The police have imposed orders under Section 144 of the CRPC given the no-confidence motion to prevent any untoward incidents.