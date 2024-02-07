All encroachments on Musheerabad road removed, tahsildar informs HC

HYDERABAD: Musheerabad tahsildar R Venkata Laxmi filed an affidavit in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, stating that all encroachments on the Musheerabad main road have been successfully removed.

Following the submission of the affidavit, the Government Pleader for Revenue confirmed the removal of encroachments. Earlier, the court had directed the authorities to remove all unregistered temples and mosques if they encroached on the road margin and had adjourned the matter for three weeks.

The affidavit detailed the joint effort involving the tahsildar, office staff, the Deputy Commissioner of Circle-15 GHMC, the Assistant City

Planner, and the SHO of Musheerabad police station who oversaw the removal of all illegal structures on the stretch and handed over the land to the GHMC for development and maintenance.

A bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and N Rajeshwar Rao was hearing a contempt plea filed over a year ago by K Sreedhar Reddy of Shatabi Nilayam Flat Owners Welfare Association, alleging failure of the officials to clear the encroachments despite giving assurances to the court that had instructed demolition of the illegal structures within three months.