Alternative hostel will be provided to girls: Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri collector

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: In the wake of the death of two Class 10 students by suicide, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district collector Hanumanthu K Jendage has said counselling sessions will be conducted soon for government school students who are staying in SC girls hostels to prevent suicides.

Speaking to TNIE about the tragic death of the girls, the collector stressed the need for counselling for students.

When it was brought to his attention that all the students had left the hostel following the suicide, the collector said that all efforts would be made to bring the students back to the hostel. “We are talking to the parents to convince them to send their children back to the hostel. If the students refuse, alternative accommodation would be provided,” he explained.

When asked about the inconvenience the SSC students would face because of the latest developments as their final exams are scheduled to start from 18 March, Hanumanthu clarified that only 14 inmates of the hostel are in Class 10. There won’t be much problem to find accommodation for them, he said.

“I had a meeting with the officials on Tuesday. I have given instructions to them to find a new building to set up a hostel for the students who are not willing to return to the existing hostel.