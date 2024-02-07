Congress plans Priyanka meeting to checkmate BRS

HYDERABAD: The Congress has invited AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address a massive public meeting in the state to counter the narrative of the Opposition BRS and also launch two of the ruling party’s six guarantees — LPG refill at Rs 500 and up to free 200 units of electricity to eligible BPL families.

Earlier on Tuesday, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the state government of deciding to hand over projects on the River Krishna to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and announced a protest in Nalgonda on February 13. The Congress plans to counter this narrative of the BRS with its own public meeting.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have told the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) that met in the Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday that the BRS was trying to divert the attention of the public from the lapses and corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The PEC meeting was attended by AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Screening Committee members Harish Choudhury and Jignesh Mewani, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and several other senior leaders. The meeting also delved into discussions regarding the chief minister’s request to Sonia Gandhi to contest from the state.