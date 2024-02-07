Congress plans Priyanka meeting to checkmate BRS

HYDERABAD: The Congress has invited AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address a massive public meeting in the state to counter the narrative of the Opposition BRS and also launch two of the ruling party’s six guarantees — LPG refill at Rs 500 and up to free 200 units of electricity to eligible BPL families.
Earlier on Tuesday, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the state government of deciding to hand over projects on the River Krishna to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and announced a protest in Nalgonda on February 13. The Congress plans to counter this narrative of the BRS with its own public meeting.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have told the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) that met in the Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday that the BRS was trying to divert the attention of the public from the lapses and corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).
The PEC meeting was attended by AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Screening Committee members Harish Choudhury and Jignesh Mewani, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and several other senior leaders. The meeting also delved into discussions regarding the chief minister’s request to Sonia Gandhi to contest from the state.
Several party leaders have requested the party to field Sonia from their respective districts. A senior leader spoke to TNIE of the chief minister’s push for increased representation of Backward Classes (BCs) in alignment with the recent Cabinet decision to conduct a caste census. The chief minister urged party members to effectively counter the arguments put forth by the BRS both on the ground and in the Assembly. The goal set during the meeting was to secure victory in at least 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, SC leaders from the Madiga community sought at least two tickets, stating that the Mala community was given priority in other top posts. The Youth Congress also pressed for at least one ticket in the forthcoming election.
Congress shortlists 3 names for each seat
Of the 309 applicants for tickets to the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) is believed to have shortlisted three names for each segment during the meeting. Notably, candidate selection for certain constituencies was learnt to have been deferred, allowing room for new entrants to join the party.