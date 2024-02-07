Cops issue lookout notice against ex-MLA Shakeel, 2 relatives

HYDERABAD: In connection with the BMW accident case that occurred in front of Praja Bhavan in December 2023, Punjagutta police on Tuesday issued lookout notices against former BRS MLA Shakeel Amir and two of his relatives who aided his son’s escape to Dubai.

The case was registered with Punjagutta police on December 24, 2023, and involved a total of 15 offenders.

Among them, all have been identified, including suspended cop Durga Rao, identified as A-13, and two others who assisted him in hiding.

Additionally, four individuals connected to the incident are currently absconding, while four others are abroad, including Shakeel Amir and Raheel Amir, along with two of their relatives who fled to Dubai. Notices have been issued against them with regards to the Lookout Circular (LOC).

Regarding the arrest of Durga Rao, DCP Vijay Kumar stated in a press conference that the case is backed by strong evidence.

There are also suspicions that the handling of the accident case involving Shakeel in March 2022 was inadequate.

The authorities have announced their intention to revisit the case, and if any discrepancies are found, they will proceed with legal action accordingly.