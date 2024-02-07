First apologise for misusing funds: Uttam to BRS

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao should first tender an open apology to the people of Telangana for inferior quality of irrigation projects and for misusing public funds.
Speaking to reporters here, Uttam said that “KCR had no idea on irrigation waters”. “But he is an expert in collecting money in the name of projects. Those who were responsible for inferior quality of works are now blaming the Congress,” he added.
When asked if the police would give permission for the BRS to organise a public meeting in Nalgonda on February 13, he said that he had no idea about the meeting. He, however, wondered why KCR did not utter a word on sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage and is speaking only about river waters.
“KCR’s government was responsible for giving a huge share in Krishna river waters to Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, such a leader is now attacking the Congress,” he said and added that the state government will have a debate on all aspects of irrigation in the upcoming Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly.
Meanwhile, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said several leaders would leave the BRS before KCR’s meeting in Nalgonda on February 13.
He said that the fate of the BRS would be decided in the next four to five days. He alleged that Medigadda piers were damaged as KCR lacked knowledge on irrigation.
Stating that the Congress has good knowledge on irrigation projects, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was the Congress which constructed several projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Jurala, Kalwakurthy and SRSP.
“As KCR knew nothing about irrigation, the Kaleshwaram project has collapsed,” Bhatti alleged.