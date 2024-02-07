First apologise for misusing funds: Uttam to BRS

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao should first tender an open apology to the people of Telangana for inferior quality of irrigation projects and for misusing public funds.

Speaking to reporters here, Uttam said that “KCR had no idea on irrigation waters”. “But he is an expert in collecting money in the name of projects. Those who were responsible for inferior quality of works are now blaming the Congress,” he added.

When asked if the police would give permission for the BRS to organise a public meeting in Nalgonda on February 13, he said that he had no idea about the meeting. He, however, wondered why KCR did not utter a word on sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage and is speaking only about river waters.