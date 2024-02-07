Gangula’s ‘aide’ held in crackdown on land grabbers in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: As part of the crackdown against land grabbing, a BRS leader, reportedly an aide of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, was arrested on Tuesday. Sources said that the accused, Thota Sripathi, was involved in the demolition of a house belonging to one Ravindra on the city outskirts.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Nimmashetty Shyam for his alleged involvement in the grabbing of a house site belonging to one Kotha Raji Reddy, a retired SCCL employee.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Beti Mahender Reddy alleged that BRS workers have illegally occupied private and government lands in the last 10 years. Claiming that Kamalakar encouraged the land grabbers, he urged that the police investigate the role of the former minister in the illegal encroachment. “The land grabbers who met Kamalakar have unfortunately landed up in jail,” he quipped.

Mahender requested the district collector to take action to protect lands in the civic body limits. Additionally, he demanded an inquiry into the alleged grabbing of lands. “Several revenue officials were also involved in the encroachment of government lands with BRS leaders,” he claimed.

“People are unable to secure loans as the pahanis (records) of Rekurthi and Bommakal residents are with the CID. Authorities should focus on providing an alternative to the landowners concerned,” he added.