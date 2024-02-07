Ganja-laced chocolates, cocaine find their way to Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: The menace of ganja, cocaine, and ganja chocolates which was once limited to major cities, has now spread to Sangareddy district because of its proximity to Hyderabad.

The seizure of ganja-laced chocolates near educational institutions, pan, and grocery shops has taken place in the erstwhile Medak district in the recent past.

The recent incidents proved that ganja smugglers are using labourers from Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who came to the state in search of livelihood, to purvey the contraband.

The police interrogation of the arrested labourers revealed that they had bought the ganja chocolates in Hathnoora of Sangareddy district and Cheryala of Siddipet district for supply to the consumers.

Also, youths go to the AP-Odisha border on bikes to avoid suspicion to procure ganja and smuggle parcels of ganja in one kg packets into Telangana. They would keep half of it for their personal use and sell the remaining half to the needy persons to make a fast buck.

The district police, realising that students are at risk since the smugglers are selling ganja chocolates near their colleges, are now focussing on curbing the practice.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupesh disclosed that they are not allowing belt shops or pan shops within one km of the educational institutions. Those arrested had confessed to the police that they sometimes brought the contraband from Hyderabad.