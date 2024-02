HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police and Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths on Tuesday apprehended Iwuala Udoka Stanley, a 43-year-old Nigerian national, for allegedly peddling drugs and seized narcotics worth Rs 8 crore from his possession. The seizure included 557 grams cocaine and other drugs.

Briefing reporters here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) SM Vijay Kumar said that 557 grams of cocaine, 902 pills of Ecstasy weighing 390 grams, 105 LSD blots, 215 grams of charas, 21 grams of heroin, seven grams of amphetamine, 45 grams of OG weed, 190 grams of weed and eight mobile phones were seized from his possession. The drugs would have been enough for approximately 4,000 addicts, police said.

The DCP said that Stanley had close to 500 customers, of which seven were from Hyderabad. “He was into the readymade clothing business and turned into a peddler supplying cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, ganja, weed oil and more,” he said.

Stanley came on the radar of the police during an investigation into an NDPS Act case registered in SR Nagar police station in 2023 and a team had kept watch on him for over a month.