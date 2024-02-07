Hyderabad: West Zone under police surveillance,says DCP

HYDERABAD: Due to rising concerns about drug use, the West Zone, which comprises numerous pubs and bars is under ‘nazar’ (scrutiny and close surveillance), said West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar.

The officer said, “Allegations have surfaced regarding small-scale drug peddling within pubs, bars, and restaurants. Hyderabad City Police, West Zone law and order police and TS NAB teams are maintaining vigilance in the area. Emphasis has been laid on preventing minors from entering these establishments, there is special vigilance on drugs, demand, supply, peddling and consumption. We are collecting data pertaining to the offenders indulged in this act and strict action will be taken.”

“Regular meetings are being held where internal vigilance teams are formed. Pub managements are prepared to notify the police immediately if they observe any drug. We are also establishing a strong information network which would provide us information pertaining to the usage and peddling and subsequent raids and arrests will take place,” the DCP added.