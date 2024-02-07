Kavitha calls for quick action against culprits

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday demanded that culprits in the alleged suicide of two girl students at a SC hostel in Bhuvanagiri be identified and brought to justice quickly.

During her visit to the hostel, she enquired about the circumstances surrounding the students’ deaths. Expressing concern over the incident, Kavitha emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the students’ suicides.

The MLC thanked the government for ordering an inquiry into the students’ deaths. “Thank you for responding to our demand and appointing an Inquiry Officer to probe the incident. I appeal to the government to quickly identify the culprits,” she posted on X platform.