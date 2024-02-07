Telangana Congress in tight spot as applications pour in for tickets from kin of netas

HYDERABAD: The family members of several leaders have applied for Congress party tickets to contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, raising the question of whether the party would accommodate them all.

Amidst the surge in applications, some individuals claim that they have been assured tickets based on promises made during the recent Assembly elections.

Notably, requests for Lok Sabha tickets have also poured in from influential figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandhini as well as family members of other ministers, including Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s daughter, Thummala Nageshwara Rao’s son, Dansari Anasuya’s son, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s brother and K Jana Reddy’s son.

However, with the fresh inclusion of Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Neta into the party, it is more or less clear that he would get the party ticket to contest for the seat, sealing the chances of other aspirants.

The Congress had earlier promised both MLA and MP (Peddapalli) tickets to Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy’s family. Now that the Congress has inducted Venkatesh Neta, a sitting BRS MP, into the party fold, it has become clear that he will be allotted the ticket.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior leader of the Congress said that it would send the wrong message if the party gives tickets to the family members of the ministers or those who joined the party in the eleventh hour.

The political landscape is now fraught with uncertainty as the party grapples with the challenge of ensuring a delicate balance between electoral strategy and public perception.