TSCHE announce EAPCET and PGECET exam dates

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and TSCHE announced on Tuesday that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 examinations will be held between May 9 and 12.

While the submission of online applications will commence on February 26, the last date for submission without late fee is April 6. The syllabus of TS EAPCET-2024 will be the same as the first and second year Intermediate syllabus.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) examinations will be held between June 6 and 9.Applications can be submitted from March 16, without late fee till May 10.