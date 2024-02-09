Telangana has 3.3 crore voters

HYDERABAD: Telangana has 3,30,37,113 voters as per the final electoral rolls published by the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday. Out of the over 3.3 crore eligible electors, 1,64,47,132 are male, 1,65,87,244 female and 2,737 transgender voters. There are also 15,378 service electors and 3,399 overseas voters.

As part of the process of publication of the final rolls, applications received before January 22 were disposed of. From the date of draft publication of rolls till February 3, about 7,19,104 additions, 5,26,867 deletions and 4,21,521 corrections of entries were carried out.

The gender ratio of the electoral rolls has improved from 1,000 on January 6 to 1,009. The gender ratio among those in the age group of 18 to 19 years has improved from 754 to 791. There are 4,54,230 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,28,405 persons with disabilities (PwDs).