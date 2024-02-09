Telangana HC can only spare retired judge to probe KLIS: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Revealing that the Telangana High Court has informed the state government that it could only spare a retired judge to probe the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and not a sitting judge as requested by the government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the HC’s response would be discussed in either the Assembly or the Cabinet to make a decision.

In an informal chat with reporters on Thursday, Revanth wondered why BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the Assembly session and Business Advisory Committee meeting held on Thursday. “With this, one can understand KCR’s commitment and how serious he is towards Telangana,” the chief minister said, adding that he wishes KCR attended the Assembly as Leader of Opposition.

Revanth added that the BRS was highlighting the matter of handing over of irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board only to divert attention from Kaleshwaram. “What did KCR do when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deployed a police force and tried to take control over the Nagarjuna Sagar Project?” Revanth asked.

The decision to divert 12 tmcft water to Rayalaseema was taken by the KCR government, he alleged. “The policy of the KCR was that there were no river basins and no inhibitions to share waters between AP and TS. He also recalled that KCR had announced that he would develop Rayalaseema.