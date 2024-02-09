Telangana HC extends stay on appointment of Kodandaram, Amer Ali

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday extended the status quo on the appointment of M Kodandaram Reddy and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota until the matter was resolved and also allowed the inclusion of these appointees in the writ petitions filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing the petitions filed by the BRS leaders challenging the decision of the Governor to reject their nominations for the post of MLC. The petitioners contend that the rejection was inconsistent, especially in light of the Governor’s acceptance of nominations from individuals with similar political affiliations.

During the proceedings, Aditya Sondhi, a senior advocate practising in the Supreme Court and representing Sravan, argued that the Governor’s rationale for rejecting the nomination, citing party affiliation, was flawed. Sondhi highlighted the acceptance of nominations from Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan, who also had political affiliations and said that this was inconsistent with the Governor’s decisions.