Telangana Congress govt projecting KLIS in bad light to score brownie points: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of compromising Telangana’s interests and succumbing to pressure from the Union government regarding Krishna river waters.

Stating that the Congress was trying to project that the entire Kaleshwaram project was a failure by highlighting the Medigdda barrage sinking, Rama Rao said that Congress was trying to project Kaleshwaram in a poor light only to derive political mileage.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Saturday, he alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged the interests of the state to the Centre by handing over projects to Krishna River Management Board. “That was why the BRS decided to organise a meeting in Nalgonda,” Rama Rao said.