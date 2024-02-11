Telangana Congress govt projecting KLIS in bad light to score brownie points: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of compromising Telangana’s interests and succumbing to pressure from the Union government regarding Krishna river waters.
Stating that the Congress was trying to project that the entire Kaleshwaram project was a failure by highlighting the Medigdda barrage sinking, Rama Rao said that Congress was trying to project Kaleshwaram in a poor light only to derive political mileage.
In an informal chat with reporters here on Saturday, he alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged the interests of the state to the Centre by handing over projects to Krishna River Management Board. “That was why the BRS decided to organise a meeting in Nalgonda,” Rama Rao said.
Referring to the plans of Congress legislators to visit Kaleshwaram, he expressed doubts about their basic knowledge of the project. “Congress leaders have no understanding about Kaleshwaram,” the BRS working president said, advising the ruling party leaders to learn about the magnitude of the project.
He stressed that Kaleshwaram was built by the BRS government and urged Congress leaders to acknowledge its success, highlighting its role in making Telangana a vital grain source for the country.
Earlier in the day, Rama Rao held a meeting with party leaders from Krishna basin area on the Nalgonda meeting. On some leaders joining the Congress, he said that they could not help them. “There are no murders in politics, only suicides,” Rama Rao said. The BRS working president alleged that the chief minister was a “criminal” and caught in the vote-for-note case.