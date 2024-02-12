Food poisoning: Two labourers die, 15 hospitalised in Karimnagar

PEDDAPALLI: As many as 17 migrant brick kiln labourers were hospitalised due to food poisoning. Of them, two died on Saturday, while one was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, and the remaining are receiving treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar.

Sources said that initially, authorities had suspected that the workers fell ill after consuming meat that had reportedly been stored in unhygienic conditions for almost two days. However, unofficial reports suggest that all the labourers had consumed locally sourced pork, which was contaminated.

ACP, Peddapalli, A Mahesh informed TNIE that postmortem reports have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis. Once the results arrive, a thorough investigation into their deaths will be conducted. Currently, a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc, he informed.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Assistant Commissioner of Labour Koteshwarlu said that the brick kiln owners concealed information about the incident, about which they learnt through the media. He said that the Labour department is gathering information, and appropriate action will be taken according to labour laws once the reports are received.

It may be worth mentioning that 10 months ago, the CID had sent back several migrant labourers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh working in brick kilns in Peddapalli district due to reports of ill-treatment, including being forced to work during night, lack of toilets and shelters.