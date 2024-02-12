Man held for kidnapping, attempting to sexually assault 14-year-old girl in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: A 20-year-old man was apprehended by the police on Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl, while she was on her way to school, in Chennaraopet mandal of Mahabubabad district.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, came to light after the victim disclosed it to her mother and grandmother when they returned home from the fields. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Chennaraopet police station.

According to Chennaraopet police, the accused, Banoth Earu, hails from Chirrakunta Thanda in Gudur mandal and sells illicit distilled (ID) liquor in villages for a living.

Police said that the victim is a Class 9 student and attends school in Chennaraopet, and resides with her mother and grandmother in Gudur mandal.

On Saturday morning, as she made her way from Gudur mandal to attend classes in Chennaraopet, she was kidnapped by Banoth near Pampet.

He forcibly took her to an isolated area and attempted to sexually assault her. However, locals and students nearby heard her cries and intervened, rescuing the girl. The accused fled upon seeing the bystanders.

Chennaraopet SI P Srinivas said that the girl underwent a medical examination. A case has been registered against Banoth under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and he has been remanded after being presented in court, the SI added.