KAMAREDDY: A patient admitted to the ICU at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kamareddy was found bitten by rats. Taking cognisance of the incident, the state government issued orders suspending two on-duty doctors and a staff nurse on Sunday. Meanwhile, the district coordinator of hospital services (DCHS) has surrendered her services to the government, a release said.

The incident came to light after the family members of the patient, SK Mujeebuddin, discovered rat bites on the fingers and toes on the right side of his body. A resident of Kamareddy, Mujeebuddin was admitted to the ICU at GGH for hypertension-related issues on January 31 after undergoing surgeries on the head and throat at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

Upon learning about the incident, doctors prescribed medication and checked for any infections caused by the rat bite. It is learnt that the hospital attendant was advised to be vigilant during the night. This incident has been circulated widely on social media platforms.

As per the release, District Collector Jitesh V Patil was directed to probe the incident. He submitted the preliminary report to the Health Secretary on Sunday.