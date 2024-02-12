Telangana: 17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in SC welfare hostel

SURYAPET: A second-year Intermediate student reportedly died by suicide at the hostel of the social welfare school in Imampet village late on Saturday. This comes a week after two Class 10 students studying at the Government Girls High School at Reddywada in Bhuvanagiri were found hanging at the SC welfare girls’ hostel on February 3.
According to police, the victim, 17-year-old Daggupati Vaishnavi, hanged herself from the ceiling of her hostel room after attending the farewell party held on the school premises. She had also reportedly video-called her mother after the programme detailing the particulars of the event till late at night.
Meanwhile, her classmates said Vaishnavi went to her room around 9.30 pm while the rest of the students hung out drinking soft drinks till late at night. Upon learning of the incident, the hostel staff rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
According to the victim’s parents, who reside in Suryapet, the school staff called them saying that Vaishnavi was unwell and admitted to the government hospital. However, the staffers left before they could even reach the hospital, they added.
Additionally, Vaishnavi’s parents alleged that the 17-year-old had complained about the quality of food to the hostel staff a few months ago, after which the hostel staff harassed her. Unable to bear the constant harassment, Vaishnavi was driven to kill herself, they claimed.
Meanwhile, Suryapet police have registered a case in this regard and begun the investigation. DSP B Nagabhushanam told reporters that Vaishnavi had several backlogs in her first year. With the second-year examinations approaching, she became depressed and killed herself, he added.
However, the DSP said that the police are also probing other angles, including the allegation levelled by Vaishnavi’s parents in the complaint. The recent rise in suicide cases concerning girl students has concerned parents, who are unwilling to let their wards remain in hostels. Action against principal after inquiry, assure officials
Meanwhile, Vaishnavi’s family members along with various student organisations staged a dharna near the residential school on the Suryapet to Nereducharla road demanding the arrest of the accused and meting out justice to the family. Police and officials rushed to the spot and tried to contain the situation. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president RS Praveen Kumar took part in the dharna and consoled Vaishnavi’s parents.
He announced that a maha dharna will be held in front of the Telugu Sankshema Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday to protest against the spate of student suicides across the state. Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar said, “We don’t want six guarantees, we need a guarantee of the lives of poor children.” On the issue of recent suicides, the BSP leader demanded that the government conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cases and punish those responsible.
He also asked the administration to provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia and government jobs for the family of the recently deceased. Additionally, Praveen Kumar also demanded that the principals concerned and related school management members be suspended. Later, district officials spoke to the protesters and assured them that a member of Vaishnavi’s family would be given a government job on an outsourcing basis.
Action would be taken against the school principal once the inquiry is completed, they said, adding that ex gratia as sanctioned by the government would be provided to the parents of the victim.