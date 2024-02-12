Telangana: 17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in SC welfare hostel

SURYAPET: A second-year Intermediate student reportedly died by suicide at the hostel of the social welfare school in Imampet village late on Saturday. This comes a week after two Class 10 students studying at the Government Girls High School at Reddywada in Bhuvanagiri were found hanging at the SC welfare girls’ hostel on February 3.

According to police, the victim, 17-year-old Daggupati Vaishnavi, hanged herself from the ceiling of her hostel room after attending the farewell party held on the school premises. She had also reportedly video-called her mother after the programme detailing the particulars of the event till late at night.

Meanwhile, her classmates said Vaishnavi went to her room around 9.30 pm while the rest of the students hung out drinking soft drinks till late at night. Upon learning of the incident, the hostel staff rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

According to the victim’s parents, who reside in Suryapet, the school staff called them saying that Vaishnavi was unwell and admitted to the government hospital. However, the staffers left before they could even reach the hospital, they added.