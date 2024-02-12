Telangana: BRS, Congress working together to take on BJP, claims BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the saffron party has no plans to strick an electoral alliance with the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay covered Kathalapur and Rudrangi mandals in Vemulawada Assembly constituency on the second day of his Praja Hita Yatra.

Speaking to the media during the yatra, he alleged that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to spread false propaganda ahead of the elections.

“KCR has launched a false propaganda with the help survey agencies. The BRS has a secret understanding with the Congress. They are working together to damage the BJP’s image and its electoral prospects,” he said.

“The BJP will not have any alliance with any party in Telangana. We will contest on our own. The BRS will surely finish a distant third in most constituencies in the parliament elections,” he added.

“There is a Modi wave across the country. Every citizen of this country wants the BJP to retain power under the leadership of Modi. They want India to become No 1 in the world in all aspects,” Sanjay said.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana also participated in Sanjay’s yatra.