Telangana: BRS likely to field former TSFDC chairman in Medak
SANGAREDDY: Is BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao contemplating against contesting from Medak Lok Sabha constituency and field someone else in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections? KCR is learnt to be scouting for a candidate with resources to contest from Medak as fighting the Lok Sabha polls is expensive. He is having second thoughts in contesting from Medak since his presence in the state would be essential to keep the party from being torn apart by the ruling Congress.
The immediate duty of the former chief minister is to keep the flock of the party workers intact by injecting doses of adrenalin that better days are ahead and for this, no one fits the bill better than KCR himself. A BRS leader said: “The situation is a lot different from what it used to be during the Telangana movement. In those days, the election is guaranteed regardless of from where one contested. Expecting a similar result, KCR contested from Kamareddy in the recent Assembly polls but lost.”
The party leadership had considered the candidature of former Siddipet district collector and MLC Venkatrami Reddy. But the latter had declined the offer as he has three more years of term left as a member of the Upper House.
The party chief then considered the name of former Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) chairman V Pratap Reddy, who belongs to Gajwel constituency. It is said that KCR has already discussed his proposal with Pratap Reddy, who reportedly agreed to contest from Medak.
In the recent Assembly elections, the party won six seats, except Medak, in the Medak parliamentary constituency.
Apart from that, the party is also of the opinion that since the Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly segments, which are represented by former minister T Harish Rao and KCR, are part of the Medak Parliamentary constituency, it will be easy for anyone to win the election.
“At present Pratap Reddy is being considered but we cannot rule out last-minute changes,” said a BRS leader.