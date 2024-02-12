Telangana: BRS likely to field former TSFDC chairman in Medak

SANGAREDDY: Is BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao contemplating against contesting from Medak Lok Sabha constituency and field someone else in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections? KCR is learnt to be scouting for a candidate with resources to contest from Medak as fighting the Lok Sabha polls is expensive. He is having second thoughts in contesting from Medak since his presence in the state would be essential to keep the party from being torn apart by the ruling Congress.

The immediate duty of the former chief minister is to keep the flock of the party workers intact by injecting doses of adrenalin that better days are ahead and for this, no one fits the bill better than KCR himself. A BRS leader said: “The situation is a lot different from what it used to be during the Telangana movement. In those days, the election is guaranteed regardless of from where one contested. Expecting a similar result, KCR contested from Kamareddy in the recent Assembly polls but lost.”

The party leadership had considered the candidature of former Siddipet district collector and MLC Venkatrami Reddy. But the latter had declined the offer as he has three more years of term left as a member of the Upper House.