Telangana: Congress to stage protests in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday appealed to the Congress cadre and leaders to stage protests in Nalgonda, highlighting BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failure to complete the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) irrigation project when he was in power.

He asked them to stage protests across the town on Tuesday, when the BRS chief is scheduled to address a public meeting in Nalgonda.

Venkat Reddy said: “KCR has not done anything for Nalgonda district. He promised to complete the SLBC project after occupying the CM chair. But he completely forgot about it after coming to power. KCR should address the people of Nalgonda only after apologising to them for this unfulfilled promise,” he added.

“Keep a chair, with a pink towel on it, at every protest venue. An LED screen should also be set up to play a video of KCR’s statement on completing the SLBC project,” he said.