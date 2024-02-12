Telangana: Farmers dragged Atchampet market committee chairperson by her saree

NAGARKURNOOL: Groundnut farmers ransacked the Atchampet market yard office in Nagarkurnool district and dragged the market committee chairperson, Aruna, by her saree, protesting that they were not getting the MSP for their produce, on Sunday.

The farmers, who brought groundnuts to the market yard a few days ago, were waiting for traders to arrive and purchase their produce. However, despite repeated requests, the traders were not willing to pay the MSP.

Vexed with the attitude of the market yard officials and traders, a large number of farmers took to the streets on Sunday and staged a protest near the BR Ambedkar statue. When the market committee chairman was in the office, the farmers dragged her by her saree outside the office and took her to the heaps of groundnut. They even damaged the furniture of the market yard office.

The protesting farmers said that they had staged a dharna on February 7 alleging that they were not getting the MSP of Rs 5,550. Then, the market committee officials had held a meeting and reportedly resolved the issue by offering more price. The purchases started on Thursday. However, a day later, the traders formed a syndicate and started rendering injustice again, farmers alleged on Sunday.