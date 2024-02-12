Telangana: What happened to 10-gram gold for brides, asks BRS MLA T Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday criticised the state government for not making budgetary allocation for implementing the scheme that provides 10-gram gold and Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for women at the time of their marriage.

The former minister handed over cheques to beneficiaries of the previous government’s Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme at his camp office in Siddipet town. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Before the Assembly elections, the Congress promised to give Rs 1 lakh and 10 gram gold to brides. But what happened to that scheme. The Congress government failed to allocate any budget for this scheme.”

Stating that the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to support the girl child, he said: “During the 10-year rule of the BRS, over 13 lakh girls were provided a total of Rs 12,000 crore financial assistance under the scheme.”