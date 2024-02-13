23-year-old robs 12 tolas of gold from elderly couple’s home in Telangana

HYDERABAD : An 84-year-old woman, who had stepped out of her house for four hours on Sunday, returned to realise that she had been robbed of over 12.5 tolas of gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra. On Monday, she lodged a complaint with the Saifabad police, who immediately registered a case and launched a probe.
Within 24 hours, the police apprehended the accused, Mohammed Dawood Ismail, who works at a private travel agency in Lakdikapool. He was nabbed at his house in Bowenpally and the stolen gold ornaments were recovered. “He was also produced before the magistrate,” a police officer confirmed.
The victim, identified as Amtual Batool, lives in Lakdikapool with her 90-year-old husband. On Saturday afternoon, she left her house to visit her sister. She later returned home and got occupied with household chores. Around 11 pm, she opened her almirah to find that all the items were scattered, and she had lost a ruby necklace, a diamond ring, two gold bangles, a chain, an earring, three gold rings, and a mangalsutra; all estimated to be 12.5 tolas.
While complaining at the police station, the woman also mentioned that she suspected her jewellery was stolen by a young man who works near her house.
“As her husband is old and bedridden, she had earlier asked a 23-year-old man who works beside her house to help take care of her husband,” a police officer revealed.
“The accused was familiar with the house and also knew that the old man had hearing issues. So he entered the house, found the key to the almirah, and stole the ornaments,” he added.