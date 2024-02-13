23-year-old robs 12 tolas of gold from elderly couple’s home in Telangana

HYDERABAD : An 84-year-old woman, who had stepped out of her house for four hours on Sunday, returned to realise that she had been robbed of over 12.5 tolas of gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra. On Monday, she lodged a complaint with the Saifabad police, who immediately registered a case and launched a probe.

Within 24 hours, the police apprehended the accused, Mohammed Dawood Ismail, who works at a private travel agency in Lakdikapool. He was nabbed at his house in Bowenpally and the stolen gold ornaments were recovered. “He was also produced before the magistrate,” a police officer confirmed.