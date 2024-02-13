GHMC’s junction revamp project slows to a crawl

HYDERABAD : Work on the revamp of 13 crucial junctions across Hyderabad, taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2022 to enhance the city’s infrastructure and promote pedestrian-friendly spaces, has been sluggish, to say the least, with only four junctions being completed thus far.
The GHMC allocated Rs 31.16 crore for the project, focusing on creating a balance between smooth vehicular flow and ensuring the safety and comfort of pedestrians. The proposed improvements included travel lanes, footpaths, pedestrian and bicycle crossings, illumination, stormwater drains, utility crossovers, signals and public space design.
Among the junctions under progress are Habsiguda Junction (Rs 2.02 crore), Kothapet junction (Rs 3.05 crore), Punjagutta junction (Rs 1.98 crore), Narayanaguda junction (Rs 1.99 crore) and Sangeeth junction (Rs 1.98 crore).
Notably, one junction at Gulmohar Park, costing Rs 5 crore, has been cancelled, while the IS Sadan junction at Chaderghat (Rs 3.20 crore) remains held up. Work on Aramghar X Road (Rs 2.63 crore) and NFCL Junction (Rs 2 crore) is yet to commence.
70% done, remaining will be done promptly: Officials
The completed works include Somajiguda junction (Rs 2 crore), Miyapur ‘X’ road (Rs 2 crore), Krishna Kunj junction (Rs 1.30 crore), and IDPL Junction (Rs 2 crore). Sources said the ongoing works are around 70% complete, and officials said that the remaining tasks will be finished promptly.
To tackle rising traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrian movement, GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose recently conducted a review meeting where he directed officials from the Town Planning and Engineering sections to propose tenders for junction improvements across the city.