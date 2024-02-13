GHMC’s junction revamp project slows to a crawl

HYDERABAD : Work on the revamp of 13 crucial junctions across Hyderabad, taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2022 to enhance the city’s infrastructure and promote pedestrian-friendly spaces, has been sluggish, to say the least, with only four junctions being completed thus far.

The GHMC allocated Rs 31.16 crore for the project, focusing on creating a balance between smooth vehicular flow and ensuring the safety and comfort of pedestrians. The proposed improvements included travel lanes, footpaths, pedestrian and bicycle crossings, illumination, stormwater drains, utility crossovers, signals and public space design.