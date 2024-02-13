Rat bite case: Telangana's Kamareddy GGH launches cleanup drive

KAMAREDDY : Following reports of rats biting a patient in the ICU of the Kamareddy Government General Hospital (GGH) here, officials are trying to improve sanitation, lack of which, they believe, has led to the problem.

The senior officials who visited the hospital found that sanitation was one key area that required immediate attention. They veered to the conclusion that the hospital has an open drain system that is attracting rats from the outside.

Earlier, the GGH was an area hospital but was recently upgraded to a government general hospital. After its elevation, the hospital went under the Directorate of Medical Education as it is a teaching hospital for Nizamabad Government Medical College.