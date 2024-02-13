Rat bite case: Telangana's Kamareddy GGH launches cleanup drive

KAMAREDDY : Following reports of rats biting a patient in the ICU of the Kamareddy Government General Hospital (GGH) here, officials are trying to improve sanitation, lack of which, they believe, has led to the problem.
The senior officials who visited the hospital found that sanitation was one key area that required immediate attention. They veered to the conclusion that the hospital has an open drain system that is attracting rats from the outside.
Earlier, the GGH was an area hospital but was recently upgraded to a government general hospital. After its elevation, the hospital went under the Directorate of Medical Education as it is a teaching hospital for Nizamabad Government Medical College.
Senior officials of the department went around the hospital on Monday and found that the open drainage was resulting in rats coming from the outside. The open drains near the sanitation staff room and near the building where the ICU is located were closed but in the remaining areas, drains needed to be fully covered.
After complaints of the movement of rats, the sanitation staff cleaned the ICU and the premises of the hospital with bleaching powder but they deferred capping the open drainage as it is work that has to be handled by others.
The hospital staff said that another reason for the rats moving into the hospital is the leftover food that is discarded around by relatives of the patients. The doctors said that sanitation has to be taken care of by the sanitation wing and that they cannot be blamed for the unkept premises.
They also protested against the suspension of two doctors and one nurse on Sunday by wearing black badges. They demanded revocation of their suspensions.
When contacted, newly-appointed GGH Kamareddy superintendent Dr Ram Singh said that the government has decided to improve medical facilities.
He said that the open drainage issue will be also addressed in the coming days. He said that the patients’ attendants’ waiting hall will be constructed very soon. That will help restrict their entry into the wards which will also address the sanitation issue, Dr Ram Singh said.
Not responsible for the incident: Suspended docs
Doctors in several districts across the state staged protests at hospitals and medical colleges on Monday against the suspension of two duty doctors at the Kamareddy Government Hospital and a nurse after a patient in the ICU was bitten by a rat. The protest weas led by the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), which claimed that the responsibility for the incident lay with the sanitation staff and not doctors. One of the suspended doctors, Dr S Vasanth Kumar, said he was in Hyderabad when the incident took place. Another suspended doctor, Dr Kavya, wondered how the morning-duty doctors were responsible for an incident that occurred late in the night.