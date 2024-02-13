Telangana: Inquiry officer shifted, 110 girl students have nowhere to go

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI : In light of general transfers, Bhuvanagiri Special Deputy Collector Nagalakshmi, who was appointed as the inquiry officer in the suicide case of two Class 10 students at Bhuvanagiri SC girls hostel, has been transferred to another district. However, a new officer for the inquiry has not yet been appointed by the district collector.
Officials said that prior to her transfer, Nagalakshmi conducted a three-day inquiry and gathered details. All hostel staff were questioned regarding the behaviour of the victims — Bhavya and Vaishnavi — before the incident, as well as the conduct of auto driver Anjaneyulu with the students.
It was alleged that the driver used to sneak into the hostel in the dead of the night. Warden Shailaja, who was suspended, was summoned to the Collectorate for questioning. She claimed that she had counselled Bhavya and Vaishnavi over their alleged misbehaviour towards junior students.
Meanwhile, the district administration has not made arrangements for the 110 students who vacated the hostel. With examinations next month, authorities have decided to accommodate 14 Class 10 students at the Bhuvanagiri social welfare residential school. Bhuvanagiri ACP Venkat Reddy said that the suicide note of the girls was been sent to the FSL, but no reports have been received yet.