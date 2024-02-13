Telangana: Inquiry officer shifted, 110 girl students have nowhere to go

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI : In light of general transfers, Bhuvanagiri Special Deputy Collector Nagalakshmi, who was appointed as the inquiry officer in the suicide case of two Class 10 students at Bhuvanagiri SC girls hostel, has been transferred to another district. However, a new officer for the inquiry has not yet been appointed by the district collector.

Officials said that prior to her transfer, Nagalakshmi conducted a three-day inquiry and gathered details. All hostel staff were questioned regarding the behaviour of the victims — Bhavya and Vaishnavi — before the incident, as well as the conduct of auto driver Anjaneyulu with the students.