Auto driver kills friend, mom over witchcraft suspicion

MAHABUBABAD: An autorickshaw driver allegedly killed a woman and her son, suspecting them of practising witchcraft in Bollepally village of Gudur mandal on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims, A Sammakka, 50, and her son A Sammaiah, 35, died on the spot after the accused S Kumar Swamy attacked them with an iron rod and hit them on their heads.

According to Gudur sub-inspector B Rana Pratap, Kumar Swamy and Sammaiah were residents of Bollepally village but had migrated to Warangal to earn their livelihood years ago.

Recently, Kumar Swamy accompanied Sammaiah for the latter’s daughter’s wedding in their native village.

The accused had, for some time, been suspecting that Sammaiah was practising witchcraft against him and his family members.

Believing that the opportune time had arrived to take revenge, Kumar Swamy beat him and his mother with an iron rod, the SI added. Shocked, villagers called the police and turned Kumar Swamy over to them.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Bodies have been sent to the Gudur Community Health Centre for autopsy, said Rana Pratap.