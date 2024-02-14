Hyderabad deputy mayor meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, likely to join Congress

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Shoban Reddy along with her husband and BRS Trade Union Cell president Mothe Shoban Reddy met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Tuesday, sparking speculation that she may soon join the ruling Congress. The deputy mayor is believed to be upset over being sidelined by the BRS leadership.

She had not attended a meeting of the BRS corporators called by the party’s working president K T Rama Rao a few days ago.

Srilatha is the second BRS leader from Hyderabad to call on the chief minister in the last three days.

Two days ago, former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan met Revanth Reddy. He too is likely to join the Congress soon.

According to sources, Rammohan is aspiring for a Congress ticket to contest from Malkajgiri constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A few days ago, former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress.

Rammohan and Fasihuddin served as mayor and deputy mayor respectively from 2016 to 2021. The duo’s move to the Congress is likely to strengthen the grand old party in Greater Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that the party failed to win even a single seat in the 24 Assembly segments that fall under the GHMC limits in the recent elections.

Sources, meanwhile, said a few more BRS corporators are planning to join the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.