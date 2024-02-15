People have traded in a mule for a racehorse: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday countered the comments by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Nalgonda public meeting on Tuesday that the people sold a milch cow and got a bull by stating that the people of Telangana have sent home the mule (kanchara gadida) and brought in a racehorse (resu gurram).

Speaking after handing over appointment letters to 13,444 newly recruited constables at the LB Stadium here, Revanth rebutted the comments made by KCR in Nalgonda. “On the way to this meeting, an attender in the Assembly told me to counter KCR’s remarks. The attender wanted me to tell you that the people of the state sent home the mule and brought in a racehorse,” Revanth said.

He added that the attender even told him that the mule would not come to power again and the horse would win all future races. “KCR does not have the common sense that the attender has,” Revanth said.

“KCR is saying that he will come again. But he cannot even walk. When he goes to any place, the youths who got appointment letters today will become police personnel and cane him for looting the state,” he said.