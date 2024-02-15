People have traded in a mule for a racehorse: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday countered the comments by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Nalgonda public meeting on Tuesday that the people sold a milch cow and got a bull by stating that the people of Telangana have sent home the mule (kanchara gadida) and brought in a racehorse (resu gurram).
Speaking after handing over appointment letters to 13,444 newly recruited constables at the LB Stadium here, Revanth rebutted the comments made by KCR in Nalgonda. “On the way to this meeting, an attender in the Assembly told me to counter KCR’s remarks. The attender wanted me to tell you that the people of the state sent home the mule and brought in a racehorse,” Revanth said.
He added that the attender even told him that the mule would not come to power again and the horse would win all future races. “KCR does not have the common sense that the attender has,” Revanth said.
“KCR is saying that he will come again. But he cannot even walk. When he goes to any place, the youths who got appointment letters today will become police personnel and cane him for looting the state,” he said.
He added that curtains have been drawn over the drama of KCR and his shop closed permanently. “I will continue as chief minister for 10 years. If the people of the state bless us, then Indiramma Rajyam will be there for the next 20 years,” the chief minister said.
He said that his government was putting in all efforts to stop unemployed youth from resorting to suicide. The previous government took care only of its family members and did nothing for the plight of the unemployed, he alleged.
“All four crore people are my family members. My government took the responsibility of solving the problems of the unemployed youth. We are handing over appointment orders to the selected candidates by removing all legal hurdles. Today, 13,444 youths are being given appointment orders. As a brother, I will stand by the unemployed youth,” Revanth said.
He alleged that KCR is unable to digest the fact that his relatives and family members have lost their jobs.
“KCR never paid attention to the plight of the unemployed,” Revanth said, reiterating the commitment of his government to fill up two lakh vacancies in one year.