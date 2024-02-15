Telangana: Notice to Mylan Labs for illegal diversion of Alprazolam tablets

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has issued a show cause notice to Mylan Laboratories in Sangareddy for unauthorised diversion of Alprazolam tablets, used to treat anxiety and insomnia, from its manufacturing unit.

The action comes after authorities detected the diversion of 21.250 kg. Investigation revealed the involvement of chemists and production officers at the facility, raising concerns about internal security measures. Additionally, 4.85 kg of Alprazolam were seized during the investigation.

The show cause notice cites two key issues — unauthorised diversion and inadequate controls or checks. Officials found that Mylan Labs failed to notify the DCA about the missing Alprazolam, a violation of regulations for controlled substances. This flag concerns about potential misuse of the diverted drugs, which could have serious public health consequences.

DCA inspectors also identified deficiencies in the company’s controls for preventing and detecting such unauthorised diversions. The officials added that this raises questions about the overall safety and security practices at the manufacturing unit.