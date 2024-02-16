Telangana: 14-year-old dies by suicide after being scolded by parents

WARANGAL: A 14-year-old Class 8 student, M Satwik, killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kashibugga under the jurisdiction of the Intezaar Gunj police station limits, on Thursday morning.

Police said that Satwik could have taken the extreme step after his parents scolded him when he told them that he wanted to drop out of the private school he was studying in. His father, M Nagaraju, is employed at a saloon, while his mother, Lakshmi, works as a domestic worker.

Intezar Ganj inspector L Pavan Kumar said that Satwik took his life while his parents were away at work. His two sisters discovered him hanging and upon being alerted, neighbours rushed to the scene and informed Satwik’s parents about the incident. His body was subsequently shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal for a postmortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death) and an investigation is underway, the inspector added.