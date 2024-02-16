Telangana SMDCL asked to use drones to monitor sand excavation

HYDERABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has recommended that the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (TSMDCL) consider using remote sensing mapping or drone-enabled (intelligent video surveillance) technology to effectively monitor and regulate the sand excavations in the state.

The CAG found that CCTVs and weighbridges were installed at very few sand reaches and stock yards resulting in overloading of the vehicles at the time of their dispatch from the stockyards. The vehicles transporting sand were not provided with GPS and radio frequency identification devices to enable their tracking and monitoring the sand dispatch and delivery operations.

The TSMDCL did not evolve an appropriate stock policy and stock registers, stock balances were not maintained/recorded properly, according to the CAG report on general, social and economic sectors tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

The CAG in its recommendations asked the state government to consider incorporating suitable provisions in the new Sand Mining Policy and the Telangana State Sand Mining (TSSM) Rules to bring sand-raising contractors and pattadars under the ambit of penalty provisions for breach of any contractual obligations.