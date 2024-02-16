Unlike BRS, ours is a realistic Budget, says Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for presenting a realistic Budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has recalled the Satyam Computers episode and said it manipulated the accounts and got stuck in doldrums.

Replying to the debate on the vote-on-account Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Vikramarka said: “We have presented the Budget that is close to reality.”

Vikramarka said that the BRS government never presented a realistic Budget in its 10-year tenure.

“In the last nine Budgets it presented, the BRS government showed an expenditure of Rs 14,87,834 crore but in reality it spent only Rs 12,25,316 crore. Thus the gap was Rs 2,62,518 crore,” he said.

Presenting the year-wise allocations and spending of the BRS government, he said that in 2014-15, the government presented Rs 1 lakh crore Budget. “But it spent only Rs 62,306 crore and the gap was Rs 38,333 crore. In 2015-16, the Budget gap was Rs 17,878 crore and in 2016-17, it was Rs 8,600 crore. In 2020-21, the BRS presented the Budget with an outlay of Rs 1.82 lakh crore but spent only Rs 1.57 lakh crore and the gap was around Rs 25,000 crore,” he explained.

Stating that all the states in the country were presenting realistic Budgets, he said that Telangana stood second from the bottom as the gap between the estimates and the spending was huge in the state. Though Telangana is a rich state, the BRS government failed to spend the allocated money. The BRS government could not even pay the salaries to employees on time, he alleged.