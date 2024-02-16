Youth getting jobs after BRS leaders lost jobs: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the previous government completely neglected the unemployed youth, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that after BRS leaders lost their job, the youth started getting jobs in the state.

Revanth handed over appointment letters to selected teachers from Gurukulams at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

On the lines of the UPSC, posts would be filled transparently through the TSPSC, he said and announced that the Group-1 preliminary examination would be conducted soon.

‘Harish is like Aurangzeb’

“KCR and Harish Rao resorted to mudslinging. Harish asked me to resign from the CM post and wished to become CM. He is like Aurangzeb, who has a history of assaulting his people,” Revanth said.

Pilot project in Kodangal

The CM also promised that the government would take up teacher recruitment by conducting a mega DSC.

He also hinted that all the Gurukul schools would be brought under one umbrella.

The government would take up this as a pilot project in Kodangal and implement the same model in all Assembly constituencies, he said.