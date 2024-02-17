Justice league: Chada Venkat Reddy’s election petition dismissed

Chada Venkat Reddy’s election petition dismissed
The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed an Election Petition filed by CPI politburo member and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy, challenging the election of Satish Kumar Vodithela from Husnabad Assembly constituency in 2018. Venkat Reddy had urged the court to declare the election of Satish Kumar null and void and to declare him as elected from the Husnabad constituency in the elections held in 2018.
His contention was that as per statutory prescription, a contesting candidate must file concise statements of material facts in his election affidavit. However, Satish Kumar suppressed facts about his assets and liabilities. He said that apart from this, Satish did not disclose which political party he was contesting on behalf of, or as an Independent candidate as he had not struck the inapplicable parts in the nomination. This, Venkat Reddy said, caused ambiguity among the voters.
Plea against single judge order on land transfer rejected
The Telangana High Court has declined to intervene in an order concerning lands at Nagupalli village, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district under the Land Transfer Regulation (LTR). A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar was adjudicating a writ appeal filed by M Suryanarayana and another individual, after a single judge rejected their plea, citing an unjustified delay of over 13 years in filing moving court. The single judge had said that while there was no specified time limit for filing writ petitions under Article 226 of the Constitution, parties must approach the court within a reasonable timeframe. The dismissal was based on grounds of delay and latches.