Justice league: Chada Venkat Reddy’s election petition dismissed

Chada Venkat Reddy’s election petition dismissed

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed an Election Petition filed by CPI politburo member and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy, challenging the election of Satish Kumar Vodithela from Husnabad Assembly constituency in 2018. Venkat Reddy had urged the court to declare the election of Satish Kumar null and void and to declare him as elected from the Husnabad constituency in the elections held in 2018.

His contention was that as per statutory prescription, a contesting candidate must file concise statements of material facts in his election affidavit. However, Satish Kumar suppressed facts about his assets and liabilities. He said that apart from this, Satish did not disclose which political party he was contesting on behalf of, or as an Independent candidate as he had not struck the inapplicable parts in the nomination. This, Venkat Reddy said, caused ambiguity among the voters.