Madhya Pradesh man mistaken for child-lifter, beaten up in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Residents of Gudimalla in Khammam rural mandal beat up one Sivaram Singh, a man from Madhya Pradesh, suspecting him to be a child-lifter.

Sivaram fell unconscious after the relentless beating. He was later shifted to the hospital. The attack on him took place after rumours began making rounds that a child-lifting gang was moving in the mandal.

Sivaram, after the day’s work at a factory, got down at Gudimalla village by mistake from an auto instead of Pandregupalli where he lives.

Realising that he got down at the wrong village, he sought to know how to reach his village. As no adults were around, he tried to communicate with a few children playing nearby using hand gestures.