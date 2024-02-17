Traffic e-challan discount ends; Telangana earns Rs 150 crore

HYDERABAD: After two extensions, the heavy discounts offered by the state government on traffic e-challans finally ended on February 15. According to official figures accessed by TNIE, the state earned a revenue of Rs 150.58 crore between December 27 and February 15.

Over 1.67 crore pending traffic challans were cleared by the violators. In all, over 46.51 per cent of the 3.59 crore pending challans were cleared during this period. In Hyderabad city alone (inclusive of the three commissionerates), violators of traffic rules paid more than Rs 87 crore to clear their pending traffic challans online.