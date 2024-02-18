Congress has initiated steps to conduct caste census in Telangana: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said that the Congress has initiated steps to conduct the caste census as promised before the Assembly elections by adopting a ‘Government Resolution’ in the Assembly.

“We promise, we deliver,” said the minister, addressing the media along with his colleagues Adhi Srinivas and Vakiti Srihari at the Assembly media point. He extended gratitude to all the parties for extending support to the resolution in the Assembly.

Stating that the resolution adopted by the State government was not against anyone, Prabhakar said that it only aimed at creating a level playing field for the underprivileged in social, political, educational and employment spheres.

Slamming former BC minister Gangula Kamalakar, Prabhakar said that the former misled the Assembly several times. He said that Kamalakar expressing suspicion over the resolution for the caste census was most unfortunate. If the former minister was concerned about BCs, why didn’t he raise his voice in the Assembly or party’s internal fora, Prabhakar asked.

“When we were seeking suggestions on caste census, Kamalakar was only focused on criticising the government. I suggest BRS leaders set aside the apprehensions on caste census and study the states which have already conducted it,” Prabhakar said.