Financial woes drive Hyderabad couple to suicide

HYDERABAD: A man and his wife died by suicide in Keesara limits after they were unable to clear their credit card bills. According to police, the couple sent their kids to the woman’s maternal home and then consumed pesticide.

The victims, R Shankar, 45, ran a small mobile store in Keesara police station limits while his wife R Bhagya, 40, was a homemaker.

Shankar has been going through a tough financial phase since the store was not doing well. He had obtained credit cards and was relying on the money from the banks whenever there were losses in his business.

However, since the business did not pick up, he could not repay the credit card bills. With the credit card bills piling up, the couple resorted to the extreme step, police said. The bodies were found on Saturday. Keesara police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC and are investigating their financial transactions.