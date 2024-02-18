Telangana: 108 special traffic mobiles for traffic management launched

HYDERABAD: In the concluding ceremony of the ‘Road Safety Month’, Hyderabad Traffic Police introduced 108 special traffic mobiles with an aim to manage traffic more effectively during peak hours. Flagged off by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy, these two-wheelers have been fitted with new sirens, public address systems and flashlights.

Speaking at the event, the CP said these traffic mobiles would be used only for regulating traffic during peak hours and not for enforcement.

He also said the government is keen to improve the traffic situation in Hyderabad and is providing the necessary funds and assistance.

Also present at the event, Additional CP Traffic P Viswaprasad highlighted that the traffic officers deployed on these vehicles will act as the first responders in cases of traffic congestion. Stressing that Hyderabad is a fast-growing city with over 1,250 vehicles being added to the roads on a daily basis, he said these traffic mobiles would be helpful in traffic management.

“The traffic personnel deployed on the 108 mobiles will be present from 8 am to 10 pm on the roads and will help in regulating and clearing congestion,” said Viswaprasad. “The duty chart for the staff on these mobiles has been prepared and handed over to the staff,” he added.