Telangana govt's resolution on caste census is headless and tailless: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Criticising the ‘Government Resolution’ on caste census adopted by the State Legislative Assembly, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday described it as “headless and tailless”. She sought to know the modalities and deadline, if any, to conduct the caste census.

“By when will you complete the caste census? How are you going to do it? Which organisation will conduct it? Were funds earmarked in the Budget? What are the aims of the caste census? There is no clarity on these questions. It’s merely an eyewash,” she said.

She was addressing the media at her residence here on Saturday.

She reminded the Congress government that Bihar, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have passed legislation in their respective legislatures and allocated funds to conduct the caste survey. Kavitha said that such a meticulous exercise enabled the Bihar government to enhance the reservations to 43 per cent from the existing 28% .

Lashing out at the government, she said that the Congress has a history of acting against the interests of BCs. Kavitha alleged that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi spoke against the Mandal Commission in Parliament and that the UPA government conducted a caste census in 2011 by spending `4,500 crore but never made the report public.