Five kg silver bullion reported missing from Ramalayam locker

KHAMMAM: Officials at the Ramalayam temple in Bhadrachalam are searching for a 5 kg silver bullion that was reported missing from a locker near the museum inside the main temple complex. According to the temple’s executive engineer, P Ravinder, there were originally six silver bullions, each weighing 5 kg, stored in the locker. However, during a recent inventory check, one silver bullion was found to be missing from the stock register.

Upon discovery, the temple officials notified the Endowment department head office, which dispatched jewellery verification officer Anjani Devi to conduct an investigation. Over the past two days, the officer examined the stock of gold and silver ornaments stored in the temple locker.

Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi said that if the missing silver brick is confirmed during the verification process, strict action will be taken against the jewellery in-charge, and the recovery amount will be sought from the responsible officials. She said that only silver ornaments were stored in the locker, while gold ornaments, except those required for daily temple use, were kept in a bank locker. The temple is reported to possess approximately 67.774 kg gold and 980.68 kg silver.

Engineer Ravinder said that by Tuesday evening, the full details of the situation would be revealed as the verification process is expected to conclude by then.Meanwhile, devotees expressed concern over the missing bullion and urged officials to take action against those responsible.