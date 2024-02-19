Telangana: BJP all set to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign with Vijay Sankalp Yatra

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: As part of its strategy to win maximum number of seats in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will be launching its poll campaign with five bus yatras on Tuesday. The five yatras, which are aimed at reaching out to people and seek their supports in the polls, will cover all the 17 LS segments in the state.

Four of the five yatras — Kumuram Bheem, Rajarajeswari, Bhagyalakshmi and Krishnamma — will be flagged off simultaneously on Tuesday. The fifth one — Kakatiya-Bhadrakali yatra — will start on February 25.

Before the start of the yatras, the party leaders will perform a special puja at the Sri Gnana Saraswati temple in Basara in Nirmal district.

A public meeting will also be held in Mudhol, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will flag off the Kumuram Bheem Yatra.

The Rajarajeswari yatra, covering four Lok Sabha segments, will begin in Tandur in Vikarabad and conclude in Karimnagar. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will flag off this yatra.