Karimnagar cops rescue abducted infant within 24 hrs

KARIMNAGAR : Karimnagar police rescued an infant within 24 hours and reunited her with her mother here on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Mukkera Kavitha of Peddapalli district and Yerramraju Jaggaraju, a medical practitioner in Jammikunta, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Addressing the media, Karimnagar ACP Gopati Narender said after the police were alerted of a three-day-old infant being kidnapped from the child care centre, special teams comprising personnel from the Task Force, Two Town police station and Special Branch were formed. They analysed technical evidence and CCTV footage, which led them to the accused, he said.

Upon questioning, the accused revealed that they wanted to sell the infant to earn money. On the instruction of Jaggaraju, Kavitha went to the hospital, the ACP said, adding that she noticed the infant and took her away saying that she needed to get her shots. Later, realising the infant was missing, the infant’s parents alerted the authorities.

