Telangana: Officials finally hold counselling for students at Imampeta school

SURYAPET : After two girl students of Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College died by suicide in a span of week at Imampeta of Suryapet district, the authorities concerned are making efforts to bring the rest of the students who went home back to the hostel.
On February 10, an intermediate student Daggubati Vaishnavi ended her life by hanging in her college hostel.
Asmita, a class 10 student who had gone to her mother’s house in Hyderabad on ‘homesick’ holidays, ended her life on February 17.
After the two incidents, the remaining students are afraid of returning to the hostel.
While there are 600 students in the residential school and the junior college, only 100 girl students turned up on Monday. As the students are afraid of returning, the authorities have organised counselling sessions for them. Telangana State Residential School and Junior college RCO Aruna Jyothi and in-charge principal Venkateshwarlu, psychiatrist Dr Sravanthi, Dr Anil and district social welfare officer Jyothi Padma visited Imampeta and conducted parents’ meeting. They gave suggestions to the parents. Satya, a motivational speaker and Uma Maheshwari, OSD, Student Council Cell from TSWRIS, Hyderabad conducted motivation classes till late Monday evening.
They asked the parents to bring back their children to school. They also asked the counsellors and teachers to stay with the children to make them feel comfortable.
Suicide prevention helpline
040-66202000 & 66202001
(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)