Telangana: Officials finally hold counselling for students at Imampeta school

SURYAPET : After two girl students of Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College died by suicide in a span of week at Imampeta of Suryapet district, the authorities concerned are making efforts to bring the rest of the students who went home back to the hostel.

On February 10, an intermediate student Daggubati Vaishnavi ended her life by hanging in her college hostel.

Asmita, a class 10 student who had gone to her mother’s house in Hyderabad on ‘homesick’ holidays, ended her life on February 17.

After the two incidents, the remaining students are afraid of returning to the hostel.